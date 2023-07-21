As people impacted by Wednesday's tornado in Nash County, people and some businesses are doing their part to help.

Free water, gift cards for people impacted by tornado in parts of Nash County: List of locations

NORTH CAROLINA -- As people impacted by Wednesday's tornado in Nash County, people and some businesses are doing their part to help.

Friday, Food Lion announced they're one of those businesses trying to make it a little easier for its neighbors and consumers in parts of Nash County. The grocery store chain is giving away free water and a $20 gift card as a part of responding to the increase in need in the area.

These resources will be provided to and distributed by partner food banks.

Each family will receive one case of water and a Food Lion gift card valued at $20, while supplies last. In addition to addressing the immediate need, "Food Lion Feeds" food rescue efforts will continue with partnering food banks.

The water and gift cards are available today at these locations while supplies last:

Christ Christian Center, 323 East 6th St., Castalia

Greater Joy Missionary, 820 Nashville Rd., Rocky Mount

St. Paul Missionary Baptist, 1151 Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount

Building 323, 73 Wilder Rd., Middlesex

Lighthouse Community Center, 504 Second St., Spring Hope

A Touch of the Father's Love, 516 E. Nash St., Spring Hope

Tarboro Community Outreach, 701 Cedar Lane., Tarboro

If you would like to donate to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC click on donate.

