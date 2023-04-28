Light to moderate rain Friday morning, with level 1 severe storm risk in the evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain is falling across central North Carolina on Friday morning and severe storms are possible later in the afternoon and evening.

All of the ABC11 viewing area is under a level 1 risk for severe weather Friday. That risk is highest between 4 - 11 p.m. Damaging wind, hail and isolated downpours are the most likely features of this round of storms.

LIVE: First Alert Doppler Radar

However, before those storms arrive, scattered showers will pass through the region.

Rain was already falling around the area overnight. ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy said we could expect that rain to continue through around noon. Dryer air will then push into the area and give us a break in the rain until storms start to pop up between the 4 - 11 p.m. timeframe.

The severe weather risk Friday evening is isolated. So there will be plenty of areas in the region that do not see severe weather.

The storms move out overnight and leave a dry Saturday.

However, Sunday will be another First Alert Day as much of the area again faces a level 1 risk for severe weather. The timing for Sunday's weather will be fine tuned as the day approaches, but for now Kweilyn Murphy said we should be prepared for the possibility of strong wind, hail and isolated tornadoes.