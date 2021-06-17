'Armed and dangerous' carjacking suspect wanted in Fayetteville

#MORE: The attempted car jacking reportedly happened around 2:08 p.m. @FayettevillePD has released these stills of surveillance video.



Helton was last seen driving this grey/silver F150 extended cab pickup truck with a woman. pic.twitter.com/7OSPumxIBv — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) June 17, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department is asking everyone to keep an eye out for a man officers consider armed and dangerous.Norman Helton, 35, is wanted in connection to an attempted carjacking that happened Wednesday afternoon on Drake Street.Officers tried to stop Helton before he sped off from the scene. Officers even hit the truck he was driving, but were unable to stop Helton from escaping, authorities said.The police department said Helton was driving a grey or silver F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab. The truck now has damage to its front.Helton is considered armed and dangerous. He has a past history of weapons charges and robbery. Anyone who recognizes Helton is asked not to approach him, but instead to call 911.