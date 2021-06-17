'Armed and dangerous' carjacking suspect wanted in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

'Armed and dangerous' carjacking suspect on the loose

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department is asking everyone to keep an eye out for a man officers consider armed and dangerous.

Norman Helton, 35, is wanted in connection to an attempted carjacking that happened Wednesday afternoon on Drake Street.

Officers tried to stop Helton before he sped off from the scene. Officers even hit the truck he was driving, but were unable to stop Helton from escaping, authorities said.



The police department said Helton was driving a grey or silver F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab. The truck now has damage to its front.

Helton is considered armed and dangerous. He has a past history of weapons charges and robbery. Anyone who recognizes Helton is asked not to approach him, but instead to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillemanhuntfayetteville police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Newtown Grove kidnapped, sexually abused woman: Authorities
Son of Greg Olsen rings bell, leaves hospital after heart transplant
Man declines COVID-19 vaccine, needs double lung transplant
Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake
Supreme Court upholds Obamacare for 3rd time
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 3-year extension for head coach
Tropical system could bring rain to NC next week
Show More
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
After meeting with VP, Texas Dems concede federal voting rights battle in Senate
Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Simone Biles cover photo was taken by Durham native
Man tries Durham 911 call center three times -- all go unanswered
More TOP STORIES News