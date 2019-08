7 arrested in connection to 9th District absentee ballot fraud investigation

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven people have turned themselves in amid an investigation into alleged absentee ballot fraud in Bladen County This comes after a Wake County grand jury on Tuesday returned indictments on the individuals allegedly involved in the scheme.Among them is Leslie McCrae Dowless, the political operative at the center of the case. He was charged with felony obstruction of justice, perjury, felony solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot.Others charged include: Lisa M. Britt, Ginger S. Eason, Woody D. Hester, James R. Singletary, Jessica H. Dowless and Kelly Hendrix.They all turned themselves in to agents with the SBI's Special Investigations Unit at the Bladen County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.They will appear in court on Monday in Wake County.The State Board of Elections, which ordered a new election in the 9th District, issued the following statement Tuesday: