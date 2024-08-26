Durham Police arrest 18, seize 12 firearms in violent-crime crackdown

The 17-year-old was shot and killed in October along Ridgeway Avenue in Durham

The 17-year-old was shot and killed in October along Ridgeway Avenue in Durham

The 17-year-old was shot and killed in October along Ridgeway Avenue in Durham

The 17-year-old was shot and killed in October along Ridgeway Avenue in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department's Organized Crime Division arrested 18 people and seized 12 firearms last week in conjunction with a larger effort to combat the rising surge in violent crime, DPD said Monday.

The operation targeted Braggtown, the Glenbrook Drive neighborhood, and Cornwallis Road. Those arrested were charged in various recent crimes including homicide, traffic-related offenses, drug activity, and other firearm-related crimes. Officers also seized "substantial" quantities of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and MDMA.

Police conducted 21 traffic stops and seized $2,135 as part of the operation, which was done in collaboration with the FBI and DEA.

The 18 people arrested were:



Torico Edwards, 31, charged with felony possession of cocaine, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer;

Zachari Taylor-Browder, 20, charged with carry concealed gun, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer;

Tumaini Brown, 25, charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, pwisd cocaine, pwisd mdpv, carry concealed gun, drug paraphernalia;

Daronta Webb, 20, charged with carry concealed gun;

Earl Revels, 20: charged with carry concealed gun;

Fuquan Curtis, 25: charged with carry concealed gun;

Alontae Lewis, 23: charged with carry concealed gun;

Monta McDougald, 18, charged with possession of stolen firearm, carry concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer;

Anthony MccCllough jr, 19: charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer;

Ishmael McFarland, 23: charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer;

Leon Brinley, 50, order for arrest: driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving - wanton disregard, failing to heed for lights or siren;

Zion Tiken Lunsford, 19, charged with carry concealed gun;

Chad Lawrence Allison, 37: charged with carry concealed gun, pwisd schedule II, pwisd schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle, drug paraphernalia;

Herman Wayne Evans, 39, charged with pwisd schedule I within 1,000 feet of a park, pwisd schedule II within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI, drug paraphernalia;

Daquan Hayes, 30, charged with carry concealed gun;

Leila Seid, 28: charged with fleeing to elude;

Male juvenile, 17: charged with pwisd schedule ii, pwisd schedule VI.

Additionally, an 18-year-old was served with a first-degree murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy that happened on Ridgeway Avenue in October 2023. He was a juvenile at the time of the homicide, so his name will not be released.

More charges are pending.

Anyone with any information about violent criminal activity in the city is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or go online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.