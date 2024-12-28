A look at some of the most memorable moments of 2024 with animal friends in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As 2024 comes to an end, ABC11 is taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments with our aquatic, feathery, and furry friends.

The Park on Main

The Park on Main Hotel in Highland gave adoptable dogs across the country the chance at a new home. The hotel gives the dogs an opportunity to live in the lap of luxury and also gives them exposure to multiple guests -- each one a possible forever adoptee.

A hotel in North Carolina lets you stay the night, and check out with a dog.

Selfie Bear

A bear cub that was pulled from a tree in Asheville to take selfies was released back into the wild in western North Carolina after spending months at a wildlife refuge.

The cub gained national attention after a video surfaced in mid-April of a group of people at an apartment complex finding a pair of black bear cubs in a tree. The group then went into the tree, pulled both of the bears out of the tree, and then started taking pictures and videos with them.

The bear cub that was pulled from a tree in Asheville to take selfies was released back into the wild in western North Carolina after recovering for months at a wildlife refuge

Charlotte the Stingray

A stingray in North Carolina gained national attention after she became mysteriously pregnant while in a tank full of male sharks.

Back in February, aquarium workers determined that Charlotte was pregnant. They were shocked as she had never been in contact with a male stingray.

Charlotte became a national sensation when scientists explained there were only two ways, they could think of that got her pregnant. Both are extremely rare.

Later in May, testing revealed that Charlotte the Stingray had a rare reproductive disease, and she later passed away in July.

The aquarium announced on social media that Charlotte the stingray, who had gone through a mysterious pregnancy, has died.

Foster puppies stung by wasp

A group of foster puppies named Clouds, Seven Sundays, and Big Boss became famous across social media after the trio was stung by a wasp, causing their faces to swell.

A Raleigh woman is once again lighting up social media with a story about her animals.

Great Primape Escape

At least 43 primates were on the loose in a South Carolina town in November.

More than half of the rhesus macaque monkeys that escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemasee were later recovered, ABC News reported.

During a briefing, town officials said the primates escaped after a new employee at the center left the door to the enclosure open.

At least 43 primates were on the loose in a South Carolina town where authorities strongly advised residents to keep their doors and windows locked.

Red Wolves at the Durham Museum of Life and Science

The Museum of Life and Science in Durham welcomed two new red wolves to its facility in October.

Oka and Martha are part of the Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program, which works to ensure the survival of critically endangered species like red wolves.

Two new red wolves now call the Museum of Life and Science in Durham their home.

Wild Goat Chase

Video captured the moments authorities attempted to capture some goats along the highway in Yadkin County.

Bystanders attempted to help corral the animals but with no luck.

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, Yadkinville Police Department, and North Carolina Highway Patrol were eventually able to capture the goats and led them to a local Tractor Supply Company.

"They were going as hard as they could down that ramp."

NC Zoo 50th Anniversary

The North Carolina Zoo celebrated 50 years in August.

The zoo, located in Asheboro, houses about 1,700 animals and over 250 species primarily from Africa and North America.

It is one of two state-supported zoos in the country.

Iguanas Day Out

In May, a five-foot-long iguana was caught roaming around a Raleigh neighborhood.

The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) posted a photo of the reptile to social media saying the creature "must have gotten confused."

The iguana was later taken to an NC Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

MORE LIKE THIS: Top I-Team Troubleshooter stories of 2024: Durham Airbnb squatters, Raleigh property fraud