Top stories of 2024 across central North Carolina: Year in Review

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the year coming to a close, here's a look at some of the ABC11 Eyewitness News stories you watched and read the most in 2024.

We've compiled a list of stories that piqued a wide range of interest with our audiences across all of our platforms, including streaming.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, at a McDonald's in Fayetteville, an incident inside the restaurant turned violent and deadly. According to Fayetteville police, an employee of the fast-food restaurant and a DoorDash delivery driver got into an altercation. That's when the McDonald's employee allegedly shot and killed the DoorDash driver.

The employee, identified as Kevin Holland, left the scene before police arrived. He was arrested the next day in Spring Lake. He's facing a first-degree murder charge.

DoorDash Driver Remembered As 'Kindhearted'

DoorDash said in a statement, "We are devastated by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Mr. Husamudeen's loved ones. This was a horrible and tragic crime, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in bringing the individual responsible to justice."

ABC11 spoke to Husamudeen's family, who remembered him as a "devoted father to four beautiful children."

An American Airlines flight headed for Connecticut, on Aug. 15, had to make an emergency landing at RDU because of reports of smoke inside the aircraft.

AA2392 made the emergency landing shortly before 9 a.m. The Boeing 737 had to be towed to the gate so passengers could exit.

Runways at RDU reopened after a brief pause so the flight could land.

Some passengers said they heard a loud boom followed by a strong smell of smoke.

After days of pro-Palestinian protesters from UNC, Duke and NC State set up a 'Triangle Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus, things turned ugly at the end of April. Protesters were warned to vacate her area days ahead of law enforcement moving in to shut down the encampment that included tents which the university said violated school policies.

At one point, protesters removed the American flag from UNC's quad and replaced it with the Palestinian one in what was the latest disruptive incident on campus. Then interim Chancellor Lee Roberts responded by personally walking out to the quad and helping to restore the U.S. flag to its prominent position on campus to chants from supporters of "USA. - USA." Several fraternity brothers at UNC also got involved and kept the American flag from falling to the ground.

They were later honored with a Flagstock 2024 concert and a GoFund me that raised thousands for charities they supported. They were also guests at the Republican National Conference (RNC) in Wisconsin.

Dozens were arrested after clashing with police officers who were following orders clear out the area.

In December, the Orange County District Attorney's Office dropped charges on all protesters.

Pro-Palestine protesters at UNC removed an American flag and replaced it with the Palestine flag hours after protesters were arrested at the quad.

FBI agents carried out a raid at a home in Garner on Tuesday, October 29.

Chopper 11 was over the home at the center of the investigation on Hay River Street.

The FBI said it seized photographs, envelopes full of information and a vehicle from the property.

The FBI did not release any further details about what the investigation was about. However, ABC11 spoke to a man at the scene who revealed some more specifics about what was happening.

The investigation into a Chicago man's death in North Carolina continues as questions and rumors surrounding it grow, especially on social media.

Javion Magee, a 21-year-old truck driver from the Chicago area, was found dead in a rural area off Vanco Mill Road on Wednesday, October 11. Investigators said he was not far from his truck, leaning with his back up against a tree and a rope around his neck. Magee was in Henderson making a delivery to the Walmart distribution center.

Magee's family, who lives in Chicago, is upset and demanding answers. They are calling for transparency and more answers from the Vance County Sheriff's Office about what happened.

On the following Friday, Sheriff Curtis R. Brame told ABC11 his office was conducting a death investigation.

Police arrested an NC State University student in connection to a dozen shootings this week on or around Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

Andrew Thomas Graney, 23, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. He is being held without bond.

His attorney argued that Graney had no previous record and therefore should be allowed bond. The judge refused.

Prosecutors in court said the motive behind the shootings remained unknown. They described the crimes as "senseless and random."

"This is one of those cases that put fear in the heart of the entire community," Judge Debra Sasser said. "I had colleagues texting me telling me, 'Don't go on I-40 today.' And I'm sure many other people in the community received that as well."

St. Aug's accreditation in jeopardy after SACSCOC votes to remove membership

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) voted to remove Saint Augustine's University (SAU) from membership, which would cause the school to lose accreditation.

The vote is not a final action, and since SAU has said it will appeal the decision graduates in December 2024 and May 2025 will receive degrees from an accredited SAU

The university announced its decision to appeal in a release. The university said SACSCOC found it had resolved the previous issues that landed it on probation, except for those related to finances.

Since the university is appealing the decision, it will remain accredited until the final decision of the appeals committee. SAU has until Feb. 25 to submit additional financial information to SACSCOC.

A North Carolina man has been arrested after being accused of making and selling hundreds of machine guns.

Investigators were initially tipped off after arresting another man in Wake County.

The defendant was allegedly described to FBI agents as "AK Guru" also known as Earl Carter of Hamlet, which is in Richmond County near the South Carolina border

The FBI arrested Carter after going undercover and seeing Carter's operation at his home.

