Pinehurst woman stops to restock her diet soda supply and bags a big Powerball win

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Pinehurst is celebrating a big win after she stopped to buy more of her favorite diet soda.

Rose Anderson told NC Education Lottery (NCEL), officials, she needed to buy more Diet Mountain Dew and while at the store on Monday, she decided to also grab a Powerball ticket.

"I didn't plan to stop there that day, but I remembered I was out of Diet Mountain Dew. I guess I have my thirst to thank."

It was well worth the trip. The ticket turned out to be a $100,000 win!

Anderson said she bought the $3 Quick Pick ticket from Quality Mart on Old U.S. 1 South in Southern Pines.

"I was speechless," she said. "I just literally sat there looking at it for a while."

She's not keeping it all to herself, Anderson is sharing the money with her fiancé, Newton McCurdey Jr, she said.

Anderson said she called McCurdy and told him the good news, 'I think I won $100,000."

Both took home $35,625 after the required taxes were deducted.

As for her portion of the money, Anderson said she's going to pay bills and help some people she knows.

