Previously deported sexual predator sentenced to 401 years for rape, child molestation

A California judge sentenced a man to serve 401 years to life in prison for numerous violent sex crimes.

TULARE CO., Cali. --
A California judge sentenced a man to serve 401 years to life in prison for numerous violent sex crimes.

On December 4, a jury found Macario Cerda, 39, guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of kidnapping to commit rape, one count of criminal threats, and seven counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of fourteen.

According to court records, Cerda, while in a relationship with the victim's mother, forced the girl into his van, drove her to a remote location and raped her in 2013. When Cerda temporarily exited the van, documents say the victim jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

Cerda was later arrested by Tulare County Sheriff's deputies.

During an investigation, it was discovered the victim had also been raped by Cerda when she was a minor in 2010, which resulted in the pregnancy and birth of a baby.

The victim's younger sister also stated that Cerda had raped and abused her when she was a child.

During victim impact statements, the youngest victim spoke about Cerda's crimes and forgave him for what he did. However, she also told the judge "never grant him any possibility at being deported because he has crawled his way back into the States illegally way too many times."

According to court documents, Cerda has been deported before and returned within five months where he committed these crimes soon after.
