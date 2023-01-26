Man charged in death of 11-year-old at Raleigh parade appears in court

Raleigh police charged Landen Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving among other charges.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver who is facing numerous charges, including misdemeanor death, after an 11-year-old died from her injuries after being hit by a truck in the Raleigh Christmas parade appeared in court today.

Raleigh police charged Landen Christopher Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

A records search by ABC11 found Glass was charged numerous times for state law vehicle violations in Virginia. The violations date back to February 2021. The charges range from multiple failures to have a vehicle inspected to numerous window tint violations. His most recent ticket was in October for failure to inspect vehicle.

Glass was not required to be in court today because the charges he is facing are misdemeanors.