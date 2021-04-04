easter

Triangle churches, businesses prepare for Easter Sunday

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sounds of praise and worship echoed throughout the parking lot of Cary's Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Easter Saturday service in a global pandemic is a new venture for parishioners like Heidi Klein.

"Honestly, I thought I hope we're open enough for that when it first came up. I was really excited we were already thinking of new ways to have church together," said Klein.

She admits to being nervous about gathering, but the protection of her mask gave Klein the comfort she needed to come out and worship at the tent revival from a distance.

Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Wolfgang Herz-Lane reflected on the year it has been.

"In fact, the first person diagnosed with COVID-19 was one of our members. Right from the start this virus came to our doorstep, we suspended all the services and immediately went on YouTube," said Herz-Lane.

This tent revival comes as the CDC issues guidance that fully vaccinated people can safely gather for Easter on Sunday both indoors and without masks.
New CDC recommendations say fully-vaccinated Americans can travel "at low risk to themselves." Vaccinated or not - RDU was packed at the start of Easter weekend.



With Governor Cooper easing restrictions on how many people can gather inside businesses, restaurants like Dame's Chicken and Waffles in Durham are still at 50 percent capacity and preparing up for the Easter Sunday brunch crowd.

"We usually have a line out the door. We open at 10 and get here at 8. Wait times are typically about an hour and we try to give them great food and service," said Dame's Chicken and Waffles General Manager Teresa Ingram.

Costco, Target and dozens of others will be closed for Easter, giving frontline workers the holiday off
