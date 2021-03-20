Raleigh police release 911 audio in shooting that left man to die in Brier Creek parking lot

The first caller, who worked at the Bed Bath & Body Works next door to the Barnes & Noble, frantically told dispatch, "[My employee] was walking inside, somebody shot a man in the parking lot." [My employee] came in and started hysterically crying... a woman shot a man,"
Not long after the first call a second came in.
"There is somebody lying on the floor in the street, they're writhing in pain," a second caller told 911 operators. "There's some people trying to help."
Saed Hamad saw the aftermath of the shooting and was nearby as someone tried to conduct CPR on 32-year-old Arlandia Quaadir Parker.
"Somebody came over and started giving him CPR and didn't feel a pulse and they took his backpack and jacket off and that's when we saw a gunshot through his shoulder," Saed Hamad told ABC11 on Friday.
When first responders arrived, they transported Parker to a nearby hospital where he died just a few hours later.
Hamed said a woman who was nearby with a gun was on the phone surrendered herself to police with no conflict.
The Raleigh Police Department has since confirmed that a shooting suspect is in custody but did not clarify if it was a man or woman.
