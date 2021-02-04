Texas DPS mistakenly sends Amber Alert email with 'Chucky' listed as suspect

In a suspect photo that was attached to an email sent to subscribers of the Texas Alerts system last Friday, Chucky was identified as a kidnapping suspect.
The alert was reportedly sent to subscribers' emails three separate times.
The Amber Alert described Chucky as being a 28-year-old male, 16 pounds, 3 foot 1 inches tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes. It said he was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt.
The alert noted that he was "wielding a huge kitchen knife."
The DPS listed his race as "Other: Doll."
So who did Chucky "kidnap?" The alert featured another character from the film franchise as the victim.
The DPS described the victim as 5-year-old Glen, who they said was wearing a blue shirt with a black collar at the time of his disappearance.
The alert said Glen went missing from Henderson, Texas on Jan. 28.
DPS has since apologized, saying in a statement to KENS 5 San Antonio that the alert was a "test malfunction."
The creator of the Child's Play series, Don Mancini, jokingly tweeted that he and Chucky's partner Tiffany were franticly looking for the doll.
PLEASE FIND THEM, @TiffnyMovieStar AND I ARE FRANTIC. PLEASE NOTE: THE KID IS NON-BINARY, THANKS. @BillyBoydActor @JenniferTilly https://t.co/Z3AatyConp— Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) January 29, 2021