amber alert

Texas DPS mistakenly sends Amber Alert email with 'Chucky' listed as suspect

TEXAS -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing for an Amber Alert that went out featuring the photo of the killer doll from the 1988 horror movie "Child's Play."

In a suspect photo that was attached to an email sent to subscribers of the Texas Alerts system last Friday, Chucky was identified as a kidnapping suspect.

The alert was reportedly sent to subscribers' emails three separate times.

The Amber Alert described Chucky as being a 28-year-old male, 16 pounds, 3 foot 1 inches tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes. It said he was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt.

The alert noted that he was "wielding a huge kitchen knife."

The DPS listed his race as "Other: Doll."

So who did Chucky "kidnap?" The alert featured another character from the film franchise as the victim.

The DPS described the victim as 5-year-old Glen, who they said was wearing a blue shirt with a black collar at the time of his disappearance.

The alert said Glen went missing from Henderson, Texas on Jan. 28.

DPS has since apologized, saying in a statement to KENS 5 San Antonio that the alert was a "test malfunction."

The creator of the Child's Play series, Don Mancini, jokingly tweeted that he and Chucky's partner Tiffany were franticly looking for the doll.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasentertainmenttexas newsmovieamber alertkidnapping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
10-year-old Sampson County girl at center of Amber Alert found safe
Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl out of Gastonia
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
Army searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nash County deputy shot along I-95
LATEST: UNC identifies another COVID-19 cluster within dorm
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
Boa constrictor gets stuck in car dashboard in NC
Sandhills business featured on GMA
Show More
Two dead in Durham double shooting, police say
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
Race to vaccinate: Your questions answered
Person hit by car moments after crashing on I-95 in Dunn
More TOP STORIES News