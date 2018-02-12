SOCIETY

How does the Powerball jackpot grow?

Here's how the Powerball jackpot grows. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo)

Every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 pm EST, lotto players around the country have the opportunity to become instant millionaires through Powerball. To win the jackpot, winners must guess the five white ball numbers from a drum of 69 numbers, and one red ball out of a drum of 26 numbers.

Each Powerball jackpot starts out at $40 million. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was over $1.5 billion.

Each time a drawing is made without a jackpot winner, the pot rolls over to the next drawing. When more tickets are purchased, the jackpot grows.

In 2015, Powerball added more numbers to the drawing, making it easier to win smaller prizes, but also less likely to win the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million.

"More play happens at the higher level so your odds of sharing it are greater at the greater jackpot levels," Powerball chairman Charlie McIntyre told ABC News.
