RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A time capsule was found in the base of the NC Confederate Monument in Raleigh.
Crews removed the obelisk of the monument late Tuesday and the rest of the base was removed from Capitol grounds Sunday.
Officials with the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said the time capsule has not been opened yet but will be later this week in a controlled lab setting.
RELATED: Most NC Confederate monuments sit on public property in prominent locations
According to the department, the capsule is a metal box and was placed inside the base in 1894. However, the box is rusted so the contents may not have survived the elements.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Time capsule from 1894 found inside base of NC Confederate Monument in Raleigh
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News