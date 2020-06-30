confederate monument

Time capsule from 1894 found inside base of NC Confederate Monument in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A time capsule was found in the base of the NC Confederate Monument in Raleigh.

Crews removed the obelisk of the monument late Tuesday and the rest of the base was removed from Capitol grounds Sunday.

Officials with the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said the time capsule has not been opened yet but will be later this week in a controlled lab setting.

According to the department, the capsule is a metal box and was placed inside the base in 1894. However, the box is rusted so the contents may not have survived the elements.

raleighnchistoryconfederate monumentnorth carolina newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
