8-year-old shot in Southern Pines while riding in car with mother, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- An eight-year-old was sent to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot while riding in the car with his mother in Southern Pines, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m., Southern Pines police were called to a gunshot victim along the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue. Investigators learned the shooting occurred two blocks up the street at S. Mechanic Street.

On arrival, officers found an eight-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was riding with his mother at the time of the shooting.

Officers said the child was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481 or (910) 693-4110.
