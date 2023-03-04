Duke vs UNC round 2: 'Tobacco Road Showdown' heads to Chapel Hill, Dean Smith Center

Duke and North Carolina fans are excited about this matchup Saturday evening

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- College basketball's biggest rivalry is hands down the Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 11-8 in ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (22-8, 13-6 in ACC).

There are two Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) hardwood showdowns fans wait all season to see and that's Duke vs Carolina and Carolina vs Duke. Each team gets a shot at winning on their home court.

The second game is always the final regular season game for each team, ahead of the ACC Tournament.

How to watch the game

Tonight's game is at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill. You can watch it live starting at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

If you don't have cable, ESPN can be found on Hulu and other streaming services.

Before the game, ABC11 will have live coverage in Chapel Hill at 6:00 p.m. and live updates in this blog during the game.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for fans who plan to attend GameDa.

Chapel Hill is buzzing

The fans are game day pumped, Franklin Street is buzzing and merch is flying off the racks ahead of the game.

ESPN ramped up the hype Saturday morning with their live College GameDay show from inside the Dean Dome.

UNC has lost 11 games this season at home, while their foes Duke went undefeated at Cameron.

For a second year in a row, the Tar Heels go into the game as a big dance bubble team. However, ESPN predicts they'll get a bid.

Round one between the Tobacco Road rivals was on Saturday, February 4 in Duke's house--Cameron Indoor in Durham.

Duke got the W in that one by a score of 63-57.

Tonight's game will determine the team's seeding for the ACC Tournament in Greensboro next week. The tournament is Tuesday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.