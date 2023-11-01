Former Cape Fear Christian Academy employee sentenced in sex crime involving minor

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former employee at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Harnett County has been sentenced after having sexual contact with a child.

Tammy Moran, 45, of Cottle Lake Drive in Coats was facing three counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent. She was arrested and charged back on March 19, 2021.

On October 24 she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

She was given 60 days confinement, 24 months of supervised probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

Moran was previously the school's chief finance officer.