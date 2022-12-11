Top headlines you might have missed

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are some of the top 5 headlines you may have missed on ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Moore County Schools to remain closed for next 2 days as power slowly coming back on

It was another day of waking up in total darkness for people in Moore County, but power is slowly starting to come back online in places like Carthage where special equipment has been brought in to get the lights back on.

Cumberland County school bus overturns with 24 students inside

A school bus full of students overturned in Cumberland County this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board, 24 students and one driver, were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Juvenile petition filed in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Middle

Fuquay-Varina Middle School released students early on Thursday after a student fired a gun in a classroom and the school was put on lockdown. The student and gun are both in police custody.

Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle'

Renters locked out of Housing Market | With few affordable options, renters continue to get priced out housing which is increasing homelessness

NC State student named in Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 list

A North Carolina State University student and her sister who created a South-Asian-themed apparel line were named to the 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 list.