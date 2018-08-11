Troopers searching for car that hit 12-year-old riding bike in Johnston County

State troopers are searching for a car that hit a child riding a bike in Johnston County Friday afternoon.It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Old Fairground Road.A car sped away after striking a 12-year-old boy riding his bike.The child was transported to Wake Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.Eyewitnesses describe the car as a white four-door passenger car that appeared to be a newer model and very clean.Anyone who has any information on the hit and run vehicle and its driver is urged to contact Sgt. J.L. January or Trooper M.E. Sellers with the NC Highway Patrol at the Smithfield District Office at 919-934-2186 or the Raleigh Communications Center at 919-733- 3861.