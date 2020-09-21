President Trump returning to North Carolina 1 day after Biden's first visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will visit Charlotte on Thursday to discuss his administration's action and vision in delivering quality healthcare at low costs.
The president, who was just in Fayetteville on Saturday, has made North Carolina a priority ahead of Election Day, visiting the state one day after Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden's first campaign stop in the state.
This will be President Trump's 14th official visit to North Carolina.
A White House source told ABC11's Jonah Kaplan that President Trump has fought to improve coverage options and the quality of care for Americans of all ages and backgrounds, and has protected those with pre-existing conditions.
"Since taking office, President Trump has worked to improve care for our seniors, signing an executive order to protect and improve the Medicare program that has helped make coverage more affordable and helped pave the way for access to the most innovative technologies." the source said.
In Fayetteville,Trump's theme shifted to the Supreme Court seat vacated by the Friday death of liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"As we meet tonight, our nation mourns the loss of a legal giant Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg her landmark ruling, fierce devotion to justice and her courageous battle against cancer inspires all Americans," Trump said. "You may agree, you may not disagree with her but she was an inspiration to a tremendous number of people -- I say all Americans."
Not long after his eulogy to the Supreme Court Justice, Trump turned to Tillis before rallying his audience with chants to "fill that seat!"
"Now it says the President is supposed to fill the seat right? And that's what we're going to do we're going to fill the seat," Trump told the crowd.
Trump also promised to crowds that he will likely nominate a woman to fill the void left behind by Justice Ginsburg in the Supreme Court sometime next week.
The president recently campaigned in Winston-Salemand visited Wilmington to honor WWII veterans.
