Share Your Heroes: Henderson mother works 2 healthcare jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ulander Owens is a mom of two who has been described as a "COVID-19 hero" by her friends and family.The Henderson resident works two jobs. During the day, she serves as a medical assistant at Beckford Medical Center. At night, she works at MEKO Laboratories."I am so proud of you mom," said daughter Kira Marable. "You've really gone above and beyond to make sure that patients have the medication they need in order for them to remain healthy.""Upon the pandemic she has shown excellence. She has gone way above the call of duty to help our patients," said Dr. Francis Aniekwensi."To have seen and known the work and the labor that she has gone through," said Edith Green, a friend of Ulander, "the determination to be a worker in the health care field has made me so proud of her."When Ulander isn't working, she's volunteering with her church."We just thank God for her medical knowledge," said Pastor William Winston. "And for her initiative to help out anyway that she can."Henderson mother works 2 healthcare jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic