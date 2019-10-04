Dashcam video shows kidnapping suspect firing shots as he ran into woods after chase on US-64

It happened early in the morning on Sept. 24. Hours before, Raleigh Police Department received a vehicle description from Durham County Sheriff's Office related to a potential kidnapping case.
Officers found the car in question around 5 a.m. on Capital Boulevard headed toward I-440. They chased after the car until a spike strip disabled the car near exit 436 on US-64/I-87 near Zebulon.
Dashcam video shows the suspect -- later identified as 23-year-old Hugo Yaret Cortes-Ramirez -- running from the vehicle toward the woods. He had a gun in his hand and could be heard firing multiple shots.
According to the City of Raleigh's 5-day report on the shooting, Sgt. R.L. Warner returned fire at Cortes-Ramirez as he disappeared into the treeline.
The report said officers heard a final shot and then went to the car that Cortes-Ramirez abandoned. Inside they found and rescued the kidnapping victim.
Hours later, officers found Cortes-Ramirez's body in the woods. He had his pistol in his right hand.
The medical examiner's report, which could reveal exactly how Cortes-Ramirez died, has not been released.
Per department policy, Sgt. Warner has been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the criminal and administrative investigations.