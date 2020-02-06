Enhanced Category 3 risk expands into Triangle area, flooding and heavy winds possible

The Cat 3 of 5 (Enhanced) Area of risk from @NWSSPC for severe storms has again expanded north, and now includes Raleigh. Biggest threats=damaging winds & isolated tornadoes. #NCWX pic.twitter.com/WkNnrsUMvR — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 6, 2020

Part of the Triangle now sits in a Category 3 risk for severe weather on Thursday.The National Weather Service expanded their 'enhanced' area into the southern portion of the ABC11 viewing area, including Raleigh. Johnston, Harnett, Lee, Moore and Cumberland counties are all under an enhanced risk as well.The northern counties were seeing light and moderate rain around 4:30 a.m. Rain will be around for the morning commute before a brief hiatus. By 11 a.m., another round of showers will pull through and storms will intensify in the afternoon.Areas north of Raleigh are under a 'slight' risk for severe weather. Areas east of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.Heavy rain and damaging winds are the primary threats, with a chance of an isolated tornado.Numerous showers and thunderstorms will work their way eastward across central North Carolina this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms will bring gusty and possibly dangerous winds with brief spurts of heavy rain. The storms should move out of central North Carolina by midnight.