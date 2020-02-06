Weather

Enhanced Category 3 risk expands into Triangle area, flooding and heavy winds possible

Part of the Triangle now sits in a Category 3 risk for severe weather on Thursday.

The National Weather Service expanded their 'enhanced' area into the southern portion of the ABC11 viewing area, including Raleigh. Johnston, Harnett, Lee, Moore and Cumberland counties are all under an enhanced risk as well.



The northern counties were seeing light and moderate rain around 4:30 a.m. Rain will be around for the morning commute before a brief hiatus. By 11 a.m., another round of showers will pull through and storms will intensify in the afternoon.

Areas north of Raleigh are under a 'slight' risk for severe weather. Areas east of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.

Heavy rain and damaging winds are the primary threats, with a chance of an isolated tornado.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will work their way eastward across central North Carolina this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms will bring gusty and possibly dangerous winds with brief spurts of heavy rain. The storms should move out of central North Carolina by midnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwindweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NASA astronaut, NCSU alumna Christina Koch returns to Earth
Nearby businesses repair burglarized Hope Mills bakery
Pastor: Wake Forest stabbing victim sang in church choir
Severe Storms & Flooding Possible Today
Bryce's double-double helps NC State beat Miami 83-72
'Dynamic left turn' intersection? It's coming to Cary, Clayton
From addiction to sobriety: What changed one Raleigh woman's life
Show More
Durham, Fayetteville are top spots for female homebuyers
NCSU launches driverless shuttle bus
Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff seeks release from NC federal prison, citing terminal kidney failure
Council vote clears way for 40-story Raleigh development
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
More TOP STORIES News