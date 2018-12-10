WEATHER

LIVE: 'Conditions remain treacherous,' Gov. Cooper warns of NC snowstorm's dangers

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Snow started falling again in the Triangle on Monday morning. It comes hours after areas like Durham and Chapel Hill received more than 10 inches of snow.

The winter storm continues to push out of the Triangle, but it appears the storm is not finished leaving its mark.

Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina remains under a state of emergency. Cooper said conditions remain treacherous in many parts of the state.

"Please let mother nature and our DOT crews clear roads before you head out," Cooper said. He went on to say people who don't have to drive should not drive, saying that would put their lives and first responders' lives in danger.

Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Monday morning that some snow and a wintry mix was still possible. Less than an hour later, large flakes started falling in Durham and Chapel Hill.

He said parts of the Raleigh and Rocky Mount areas could see up to another inch of snow by nightfall.


Here is the latest timeline for Monday's precipitation:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Triangle: Snow
South of Triangle: Wintry mix, rain
North of Triangle: Rain

3 p.m.

Triangle: Rain/wintry mix, snow in Raleigh
South of Triangle: Wintry mix, rain
North of Triangle: Rain or no precipitation

4 p.m.
Triangle: No precipitation
South of Triangle: Rain
North of Triangle: No precipitation

Big Weather says snow could still fall in parts of the Triangle area as late as 7 p.m.

Watch: Radar images show a timeline of precipitation chances on Monday

Radar images show a timeline of precipitation chances on Monday



Monday morning Cooper said 144,000 people in the state remained without power. Cooper said 76 school districts are closed Monday.

"Snow has turned into a nightmare and tragedy for some, claiming two lives," Cooper said. The deaths include a person killed when a tree fell on their car and a woman under hospice care who died during the storm.

Since the start of the storm, troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol have responded to 672 collisions and 1,571 calls for service. Crews with NCDOT have used 3,500 tons of salt on roadways across the state.

Most counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm that blew through North Carolina on Sunday dropped 14 inches of snow in parts of the Triangle.

Video: Snow, wintry mix pushes through central North Carolina (1 of 10)

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Most roadways are still wet Monday; some covered in snow, some a slushy mix.

Because of those conditions, drivers who drive should be extremely cautious.

Driving in snow and ice is tricky to master - but here are some tips that should help.



More than 206,000 North Carolinians were without power at one point in the day Sunday. As of 10 a.m. Monday, more than 144,000 people remain in the dark; Wake County has about 370 people without power.


GoDurham and Chapel Hill Transit will resume services at noon; GoRaleigh is running on a normal schedule.
