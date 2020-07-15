Iconic Goldsboro restaurant Wilber's Barbecue reopens following 2019 closure

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A classic Eastern North Carolina barbecue is back open after closing last year.
Wilber's Barbecue opened its doors in Goldsboro in 1962 and closed in March 2019 after filing bankruptcy.
"We are committed to preserving the Eastern North Carolina barbecue tradition, and to making it available to Wilber's fans as quickly as possible," said operating partner Willis Underwood.
Underwood is a Goldsboro native and lifelong Wilber's regular who spearheaded a group of barbecue enthusiasts to form Goldpit Partners and return Wilber's Barbecue to its glory days.
"This has been a labor of love, and an opportunity to save this legendary institution that lives large in all of our memories," Underwood said. "But we also needed to infuse new capital and energy into it so we can preserve and continue the very best Eastern North Carolina barbecue tradition, and make sure this time-tested formula thrives into the future."
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wilber's will be offering mainstays like whole hog barbecue, slaw, hushpuppies to-go with curbside pickup.
The iconic barbecue joint has pledged to participate in the "Count on Me NC" program. So, staff will be wearing masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
"As soon as safely possible, we look forward to fully opening and welcoming customers inside our extensively restored building complete with a new, more efficient kitchen, larger bathrooms and more," Underwood said. "While it was renovated, we were careful to maintain that quintessential Wilber's look and feel, and preserve all that is sacred about Wilber's."
Wilber's will introduce its full menu and open the indoor dining room when it is safe in the coming months.
It is now serving Wednesday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guests may call ahead at (919) 778-5218 to place an order or order upon arrival from a parking attendant. View the limited menu here.
