Woman charged in Harnett County car wash shooting that injured 2

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 33-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting at a Erwin car wash Friday that injured another man and woman.
It happened at the intersection of B Street and S. 13th Street in Erwin around 1 a.m. on Friday.
A 34-year-old woman was found with two gunshot wounds and was taken to WakeMed Hospital.
A man who was shot tried to get to the nearby fire department and knocked on doors of homes in an effort to get help. He was also taken to a hospital.
Coralee Hunt, of Dunn, was charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.
Police said other warrants have been obtained for other suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
