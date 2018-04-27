'You didn't have to do that': Family mourns Durham man fatally shot

UPDATE: family members of Stirling Clark, 32, say he was kind and compassionate. Willing to to help anyone. A homicide investigation is currently under way into Clarks death. More info at 12 on @ABC11_WTVD #abc1 pic.twitter.com/tCBIlBm4y8 — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) April 27, 2018

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found fatally shot Thursday night.

Deiontra Taylor

A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he fatally shot a man Thursday night.Now the family of the victim is asking why this had to happen.Deputies said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a possible home invasion in the 1900 block of Torredge Road near Little River Elementary School and Durham Technical Community College.When authorities arrived, they found 32-year-old Stirling Clark dead from several gunshot wounds.A witness told authorities that the suspect may still be in the area and a search with police assistants ensued.Deputies later located Deiontra Taylor and took him into custody. In addition to first-degree murder, he was also charged with larceny of a firearm.Clark's family was left mourning, asking why."You didn't have to do that, you didn't have to do that," Emma Council, Stirling's aunt, cried. "Why didn't you just leave him alone? Go to somebody else, 'cause why didn't you leave him alone? He didn't hurt nobody. He didn't deserve this."Stirling's brother told ABC11 said he forgives the shooter, but he's still hurting."How could you take somebody that's so kind and so cool?" he asked. "Somebody that's so loving, so giving. He had a good heart. He could've taken anything that he wanted but he could've left my brother alive. But just know that if you're listening, like my aunt said, just know that you hurt a loving family...you didn't have to do my brother like that but it's all good like I said. I forgive you. You can't get anywhere by being evil and by doing devious things in life so I forgive you but just know we are hurting."