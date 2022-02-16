abc11 together perspectives

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 20, 2022 contains segments on Heart Health, the Tobacco Road Marathon and Historic Sites to Visit in NC during Black History Month

Heart Health Awareness Month

February is Heart Health Awareness Month and according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease was the underlying cause of death for more than 874,000 Americans since 2019. It's important to know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and stroke.

Heart Attack Symptoms
-Chest Discomfort
-Discomfort in Other Areas of the Upper Body
-Shortness of Breath
-Cold Sweat, Nausea, Lightheadedness

Stroke Symptoms
-Face Drooping
-Numbness or Weakness in Face, Arm or Leg
-Speech Difficulty
-Trouble Seeing in One or Both Eyes

-Trouble Walking, Dizziness, Loss of Balance or Coordination
-Severe Headaches for No Apparent Reason

Click here to find out more information on how you can Reclaim Your Rhythm.

Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon & Half Marathon

On March 20, runners will hit the road for the 12th Annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon. The flat and fast course makes the event popular with runners who are are trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon. The Tobacco Road Marathon is a fundraiser for several non-profits including Hope for the Warriors, American Red Cross, Rails to Trails and JDRF.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Tobacco Road Marathon.

Click here for more information.

Historic NC Sites to Visit during Black History Month

This is Black History Month, and you can experience that history by visiting some of the civil rights sites around our state. The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission is putting together the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail. Right now it features 14 stops and will eventually include as many as 50. The North Carolina Civil Rights Trail gives people an opportunity to incorporate some education into a weekend getaway.

A different part of black history can be taken in at Durham's Stagville Historic Site. Here visitors can take a free guided tour of the historic plantation and see preserved quarters that once housed enslaved people and other structures that make you look back on the past.

Click here to find out more about the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.

Click here to find out more about the Historic Stagville Site
