No car title for more than a year kept car parked for Triangle traveling nurse

The best advice is always to keep records to prove your payments, that way it's easier to fight your case when something like this happens.

When you pay off your car, you expect to get the title to the car, but driver Carla Epperson had to keep her car parked and was not able to drive it as she couldn't get the title to her car.

Epperson tells ABC11, "It was sitting in the garage. I couldn't drive it, I couldn't trade it in. I couldn't sell it because I didn't have the title."

She is a traveling nurse and didn't get the title from the NC DMV when she lived in Morrisville, so says she asked the NC DMV to send it to California where she moved temporarily for a nursing job. She says the NC DMV representative told her, "My title was forwarded electronically to California."

However, when she checked with the California DMV, "They told me that they forward it to North Carolina. I contacted North Carolina they said that DMV that they didn't have it and then, they said they forward it to California," Epperson said.

Epperson said she went round and round for months and with no title, her car was useless to her so she got in touch with ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson who got in touch with both California and NC DMV.

A rep with California DMV said it does not receive or send titling documents to DMV's in other states, it's up to the registered owner to provide it. A representative with NC DMV confirms that the title was mailed out, but returned as unclaimed.

After ABC11 Troubleshooter got involved, Epperson finally got the title she's been waiting nearly a year for.

Epperson shared the good news with Diane Wilson, ABC11 Troubleshooter reporter, "I got my title, here it is right here, NC certificate of title."

"I just want to thank you, I can't thank you enough," Epperson added.

