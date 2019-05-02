Out! Raleigh, festivals and downtown food truck rodeo: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Start off the first weekend in May with the Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo or one of the other many things happening in our area this weekend.
Fridays on the Front Porch
The popular end-of-week celebration at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill will feature live music and food trucks.
Out! Raleigh 2019, Saturday
The ninth annual inclusive festival at Raleigh City Plaza will raise funds for the LGBT Center of Raleigh and its 20+ community programs. Last year, almost 62,000 people attended.
PeakFest, Saturday
The largest public event in Apex will have live music, entertainment, fair foods and multiple artists.
Midtown Music Fest, Saturday
The lawn of Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park will host a mix of original music and covers from local and national artists. There will also be local craft beer, food trucks, flame throwers, stilt walkers, flower crowns and LED teepees.
En Plein Air: Paint the Town, Saturday
Artists can paint the town - of Downtown Cary that is. Artists will paint scenic views from Cary's parks and greenways. The public is welcome to watch the artists. Rain date is May 11.
Hoopla Hyperspace Party in the Park, Saturday
It's the opening of the season at the NC Museum of Art. A big outdoor part will have art making, laser tag, game truck, music, food and drinks. You can even stargaze with Raleigh Astronomy Club starting at 8:30 p.m.
Fest in the West, Saturday
Western Cary's big festival will honor the town's rural past. There will be a Beer Garden with local breweries plus craft making and Kidzone with bunnies and llamas.
Meet in the Street Festival, Saturday
The 39th annual Meet in the Street happens in historic downtown Wake Forest this weekend. South White Street, South Brooks Street and Owen Avenue will be filled with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, live music and kid-friendly activities.
Greek Festival, Saturday and Sunday
Enjoy the flavors, sounds and traditions of Greece at the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Durham. There will be lively music, food and wine.
Cinco de Mayo 10K and 5K Race, Saturday
Over 400 runners take part in this Fayetteville road race every year. There will be a costume contest, face-painting, balloon animals and selfie station. The event also serves to remember race founder Julio Ramirez.
Derby Day, Saturday
The Kentucky Derby-inspired party at Cape Fear Botanical Garden is a great opportunity for those who want to get "down and derby." Be sure to dress up for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" which will be streamed live.
Strawberry Festival, Saturday
This community event will be held at Old North Durham Park. Dip chocolate covered strawberries, paint strawberry fingernails and enjoy local bands.
Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo, Sunday
A half mile of over 50 food trucks from across North Carolina will be set up over 11 city blocks. The event is free to attend - you just pay for what you eat. Dogs are asked to stay at home for safety.
