Out! Raleigh, festivals and downtown food truck rodeo: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Start off the first weekend in May with the Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo or one of the other many things happening in our area this weekend.The popular end-of-week celebration at the Carolina Inn inwill feature live music and food trucks., SaturdayThe ninth annual inclusive festival atwill raise funds for the LGBT Center of Raleigh and its 20+ community programs. Last year, almost 62,000 people attended., SaturdayThe largest public event inwill have live music, entertainment, fair foods and multiple artists.Midtown Music Fest, SaturdayThe lawn ofwill host a mix of original music and covers from local and national artists. There will also be local craft beer, food trucks, flame throwers, stilt walkers, flower crowns and LED teepees., SaturdayArtists can paint the town - of Downtownthat is. Artists will paint scenic views from Cary's parks and greenways. The public is welcome to watch the artists. Rain date is May 11., SaturdayIt's the opening of the season at the. A big outdoor part will have art making, laser tag, game truck, music, food and drinks. You can even stargaze with Raleigh Astronomy Club starting at 8:30 p.m. Fest in the West , SaturdayWestern's big festival will honor the town's rural past. There will be a Beer Garden with local breweries plus craft making and Kidzone with bunnies and llamas., SaturdayThe 39th annual Meet in the Street happens in historic downtownthis weekend. South White Street, South Brooks Street and Owen Avenue will be filled with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, live music and kid-friendly activities., Saturday and SundayEnjoy the flavors, sounds and traditions of Greece at the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in. There will be lively music, food and wine., SaturdayOver 400 runners take part in thisroad race every year. There will be a costume contest, face-painting, balloon animals and selfie station. The event also serves to remember race founder Julio Ramirez., SaturdayThe Kentucky Derby-inspired party atis a great opportunity for those who want to get "down and derby." Be sure to dress up for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" which will be streamed live., SaturdayThis community event will be held at. Dip chocolate covered strawberries, paint strawberry fingernails and enjoy local bands., SundayA half mile of over 50 food trucks from across North Carolina will be set up over 11 city blocks. The event is free to attend - you just pay for what you eat. Dogs are asked to stay at home for safety.