Duke Energy, Dominion Energy cancel controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy and Dominion Energy announced the cancellation of the controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) citing "ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty."

In a joint statement released on Sunday afternoon, Duke Energy of Charlotte and Dominion Energy of Richmond, Virginia announced the cancellation of the 600-mile pipeline project that was slated to run natural gas from the Ohio Valley, to West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

"Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline ("ACP") due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project," Duke Energy wrote in a news statement.

The project, originally estimated to cost $4.5 to $5 billion, was increased to $8 billion due to public guidance.

Eight central North Carolina counties would have been affected by the construction including: Northampton, Halifax, Nash, Wilson, Johnston, Sampson, Cumberland and Robeson.


Short after the announcement, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement:
"This decision and the changing energy landscape should lead to cleaner and more reliable energy generation in North Carolina. Our Clean Energy Plan provides an excellent framework and stakeholder process for renewable energy moving forward."

In 2018, NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes accused Cooper's administration of violating the Hobbs Act with a "pay-for-play" scheme after the approval of the ACP, and the establishment of a nearly $57.8 million hazard mitigation fund.

RELATED: NCGOP ups ante vs. Gov. Cooper, calls for federal investigation

Throughout the years, the construction of the pipeline was met with fierce criticism by residents, some even going as far as to protest in high stake county meetings.
