'I am not God. I can't stop this': Durham mayor talks violent crime after 9 people shot, 3 killed

ABC11 asked O'Neal why is she coming forward to talk now, and specifically what the city is doing to address crime.
"I am not God -- I can't stop that. But what I can do as a mayor is to do what I am doing and that is do things differently because of my background. And also to make sure that we take a look at systemic causes in a different way, and we hope to be able to provide and help to provide a quality of life for folk so they can make some different decisions," O'Neal said. "The weekend that we had is always distressing when you have any murder. But to have 3 - to have 10 shootings. My heart is heavy. If you can sleep at night then I wonder."
On Monday, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead announced a $5,000 reward for information after two of his deputies were shot at while in an unmarked vehicle.
It happened Saturday while they were conducting an investigation in the area of Dearborn Drive and Keystone Place.
The suspects are still on the run.
Also Monday, Durham Police shared the names of two of the people shot dead this weekend.
Daniel Slack is the man that police found shot to death off Auto Drive near Luna Night Club.
Slack was just 22 years old.
Two other people were shot there. They'll be OK.
Tylen Baldwin was found dead Saturday night at the Circle K off Woodcroft Parkway.
He was just 21
The other two victims shot are expected to survive.
On Friday, police arrested and charged a woman for shooting and injuring another woman outside a Sheetz convenience store on North Duke Street.
The day before, investigators arrested a man they say shot two people, killing one of them, just before a police standoff at an apartment complex off Avon Lake Drive.
None of these shootings were random, authorities said.
On Monday, DPD said Police Chief Patrice Andrews was unavailable for comment.