Fort Bragg prepares for return of July 4th Celebration after 2 years of cancellations

The popular July 4th celebration at one of the largest military installations in the world is making its grand return on Sunday for the first time since 2018.
Crews and active military members spent Wednesday afternoon setting up tents and putting together the stage that will host the likes of the 82nd All-American Rock Band, The Fifth, and the Foreigner as the main headliner.
With 2019's 4th of July celebration being cancelled because of thunderstorms and 2020's because of COVID-19, Special Events Coordinator Theresa Smith says leadership is ready to host an event that will bring the community together.
"We're hoping for some good weather on Sunday," Smith said.
For Sergeant Kwuan Burks, who spent the afternoon help set up tents, it'll be his first time experiencing the grand scale of Fort Bragg's celebration. "Being a part of this, I can actually see what this is all about."
The free event is open to the public, as long as you have gate access, and will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Fort Bragg Parade Field. Organizers say eventgoers will be able to enjoy plenty of food and drink options, as well as the parachute free-fall demonstrations and flag ceremony.
Sergeant Anthony Pines is another troop who is excited to participate in the festivities and is ready to enjoy 4th of July with family.
"To just be able to have my family come down and see me, along with my soldiers to have their families come down and enjoy the day, the festivities and our independence on Fourth of July," Pines said.
Fort Bragg organizers tell Eyewitness News that there will be plenty of sanitation stations available to the public and those who are not completely vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.
The popular 18-minute fireworks display will start at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.
