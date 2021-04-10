unc basketball

UNC loses another frontcourt player as Garrison Brooks enters transfer portal, sources say

Garrison Brooks plays in his final game for North Carolina, against Wisconsin during the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 19. (Robert Franklin)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks has entered the transfer portal, sources familiar with the situation told the News and Observer.

Brooks was the preseason ACC Player of the Year.

In the portal, Brooks joins Walker Kessler and Sterling Manley. Freshman Day'Ron Sharpe is headed to the draft while Armando Bacot will test the waters of the draft, leaving the door open for a return to UNC.

Third big man announces departure from UNC basketball

During his first news conference as UNC's new head coach, Hubert Davis said he is communication with Kessler and made it a point to say he wants the 7-foot-1 center to return to Chapel Hill.

WATCH: Davis hopes to re-recruit Walker Kessler to UNC

EMBED More News Videos

Hubert Davis says he'd like Walker Kessler to return to UNC. Kessler has announced he plans to transfer.



Former five-star recruit Walker Kessler transferring from North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team after one season

