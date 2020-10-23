18-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh hit-and-run on Crabtree Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly hit-and-run Friday night.Police said a woman crossing the 2400 block of Crabtree Boulevard was struck just before 6:40 p.m.The woman did not survive her injuries, according to police.According to the wreck report, the driver turned himself in and was charged.Irving Javon Stewart, 18, was charged with failure to reduce speed before colliding with a pedestrian, misdemeanor death by vehicle and felony hit and run.