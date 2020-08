Tropical Storm Isaias exits North Carolina 7 hours after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane

EMBED >More News Videos Ocean Isle mayor discusses Isaias' landfall with ABC11

EMBED >More News Videos Tropical Storm Isaias exits North Carolina 7 hours after making landfall as Cat 1 hurricane (1 of 3)

HURRICANE RESOURCES:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isaias made landfall as a Category One hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County, North Carolina, at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia.The latest official update from the National Hurricane Center still had Isaias over Halifax, North Carolina, but that's just because that update happened at 5 a.m. ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said with the storm moving at 28 miles per hour, it likely crossed into Virginia ahead of 6 a.m.The National Hurricane Center will give it's next official update at 8 a.m. By then, Big Weather said all of the storm's rain will likely be finished falling in the Tar Heel state. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the storm will be all the way up in Philadelphia.The rain has already stopped falling in southern North Carolina counties like Robeson, Bladen, and Cumberland.Cumberland County even closed it's Emergency Operations Center at 3:30 a.m. after responding to some downed trees and power outages but not having any other major problems.At 5 a.m. Isaias still had sustained winds at 70 miles per hour and gusts up to 85 mph, but Big Weather said he those winds were up in the atmosphere, not on the ground.Isaias brought dangerous wind, heavy rain and storm surge to different areas from the coast all the way into central North Carolina.The heaviest rain recorded so far was around 5 inches in the Wilmington area. Isaias dropped between 1-3 inches all across the rest of central and eastern North Carolina.There was a Tornado Warning for Northampton County around 2:30 a.m., but it has since expired. The only watches and warnings that remain are for flooding. Click here to view the latest weather advisories. In Ocean Isle, several homes caught fire shortly after Hurricane Isaias made landfall.As of 4 a.m., there were more than 290,000 people in North Carolina without power. Click here for the latest on power outages.