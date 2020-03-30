RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While many local restaurants are relying on the community's help to survive, one restaurant is making sure to give back to the community by feeding the Raleigh Fire Department.
Lola's Beach Bar, along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, is only open for takeout and delivery due to the novel coronavirus, and while foot traffic is much slower now, that did not stop the staff from wanting to give back.
RELATED: How to support local businesses while staying safe during coronavirus pandemic
"Trying to do our part like so many in the community are doing their part. We felt like this is something we can do and add to the community spirit of giving," said Larry Carter
Carter is doing his best to keep staff at the restaurant busy and to make sure they are showing their appreciation by cooking up some delicious tacos and nachos for the Raleigh Fire Department.
RELATED: LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery as people practice social distancing to stop coronavirus spread
"We really appreciate what (firefighters are) doing and having you be out here," Carter said. "Those guys can't stay home. They have to go to work. So we wanted to do something for them."
Local restaurant steps up to feed the Raleigh Fire Department
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News