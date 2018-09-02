HIT AND RUN

Man charged after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on New Hope Church Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened overnight Saturday on New Hope Church Road.

Neri Damian Cruz-Carmona, 26, was charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious death injury/death and has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

The accident happened at 12:47 a.m. on Saturday when a 2009 Honda turned onto Bonneville Court from New Hope Church Road and collided into a motorcycle.

The police report said the driver of the motorcycle was killed as a result of the crash.

The report identified the motorcyclist as Jamar Rashaun Beach.

Police had been looking for the driver of the 2009 Honda fled the scene after the vehicle was found parked near the 3800 block of Bonneville Court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcar crashcar accidentraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Raleigh police ID victim, release photo of suspect car in fatal hit-and-run
More hit and run
Top Stories
Investigation underway after shots fired outside Fayetteville nightclub
Man in critical condition after Raleigh stabbing
Funeral for Shanann Watts: Family, friends pay their respects in Pinehurst
KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder
Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
2-year-old drowns at Raleigh home
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Motorcyles roll into Durham for 'Bull City Rumble'
Show More
Officer and suspect ID'd in Tarboro officer-involved shooting
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Zebulon police searching for man who stole lottery tickets from gas station
African American Cultural Festival kicks off in downtown Raleigh
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
More News