Man charged after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh

Police have charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened overnight Saturday on New Hope Church Road.Neri Damian Cruz-Carmona, 26, was charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious death injury/death and has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.The accident happened at 12:47 a.m. on Saturday when a 2009 Honda turned onto Bonneville Court from New Hope Church Road and collided into a motorcycle.The police report said the driver of the motorcycle was killed as a result of the crash.The report identified the motorcyclist as Jamar Rashaun Beach.Police had been looking for the driver of the 2009 Honda fled the scene after the vehicle was found parked near the 3800 block of Bonneville Court.