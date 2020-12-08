holiday lights

Missouri homeowners roll out COVID-19 inspired holiday decorations

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, toilet paper was in short supply.

Homeowners in Missouri are now literally making light of the shortage by making toilet paper the main theme of their Christmas decorations.

They're calling it "2020 Christmas: Ready to Wipe It Away!"

You can see toilet paper rolls dangling from the trees and a gigantic roll wrapped in lights dominating the front lawn as the centerpiece of their light display. The homeowner said it's all about making people smile.

