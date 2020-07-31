Free masks and food collection Friday in Moore County

Canned Fruit, Vegetables, Meat, and Soup

Whole Grain Pasta, Brown Rice, Dried Beans, and Cereal

Peanut Butter, and other nut butters

For Infants: Pedialyte, Infant Cereal, Powdered Formula, Diapers, and Wipes

Pedialyte, Infant Cereal, Powdered Formula, Diapers, and Wipes For Kids: Fruit Cups, Juice Boxes, Granola Bars, Crackers, Popcorn and Sugar-Free Pudding Cups

Fruit Cups, Juice Boxes, Granola Bars, Crackers, Popcorn and Sugar-Free Pudding Cups Non-Food Essentials: Hygiene Items, Household Items, and Paper Products

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community event on Friday is aiming to give people help and also allow some to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Moore County Health Department is giving away free face masks and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is collecting food donations to help families in need.The event runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, 195 Sandy Ave. in Southern Pines.As part of the Stop Summer Hunger campaign, all donations support children who normally benefit from free or reduced lunches and have been out of school because of COVID-19.Masks will be distributed, one per person and free to everyone who visits.The Food Bank needs non-perishable products and beverages, refrigerated or frozen items and produce, as well as non-food essentials such as hygiene items, cleaning items or paper products.Most needed items include:Due to food safety regulations, the Food Bank asks that you do not donate food items that are unsealed, loose items without ingredients listed, glass containers, or loose glass or plastic jars of baby food.