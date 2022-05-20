lottery

NC man wins big using daughters', granddaughters' ages for lottery numbers

EMBED <>More Videos

Princeton man wins Cash 5 jackpot

PRIINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man is counting his blessings and money after winning the lottery with some help from family.

Joseph Eonta of Princeton said his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $402,887 jackpot, but buying the ticket wasn't the only blessing toward the win. It was also girl power. That's because Eonta said the winning numbers he picked are the ages of the daughters and granddaughters.

"I looked and I said 'dadgum that looks like it might be the number,'" Eonta told North Carolina Education officials.

The 69-year-old said he bought his ticket from Princeton Food Mart on Dr. Donnie H. Jones Boulevard for Wednesday's night drawing.

Eonta claimed his big check on Thursday and after the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $286,091.

"I'm thrilled to death. This will help me considerably," Eonta said.

He said he wants to use the winnings to take care of some bills and possibly buy a new car.

Two other big lottery winners cashed in their winning tickets this week. A Lillington Food Lion employee also won a Cash 5 jackpot after buying a ticket from the grocery store on her day off. A Tarboro woman won $2 million after buying a scratch-off on Friday the 13th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeprincetonncjohnston countymoneyfamilynorth carolina newslottery
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Cha Ching! Grocery store employee wins big on day off
NC woman wins $2M on lottery scratch-off on Friday the 13th
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Lee County man wins $1 million scratch-off lottery jackpot
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville PD on track to full staffing; what about Durham, Raleigh?
Mail delays blamed on dog, owner claims case of mistaken identity
Body found on the bank of the Tar River in Edgecombe County
Wake Schools bus driver charged with driving bus while impaired
Parents share mixed reactions over plans for boosters for children
Raleigh breaks heat record set in 1938
Raleigh resident from Buffalo, NY weary one week after massacre
Show More
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on US-Mexico border
A motorcycle's unforgettable ride back home
Trees downed, power outages reported after powerful overnight storm
Former Durham PD officer named Fayetteville State police chief
Trump pays $110K fine, but must submit paperwork to end contempt
More TOP STORIES News