NC man wins big using daughters', granddaughters' ages for lottery numbers

PRIINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man is counting his blessings and money after winning the lottery with some help from family.
Joseph Eonta of Princeton said his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $402,887 jackpot, but buying the ticket wasn't the only blessing toward the win. It was also girl power. That's because Eonta said the winning numbers he picked are the ages of the daughters and granddaughters.
"I looked and I said 'dadgum that looks like it might be the number,'" Eonta told North Carolina Education officials.
The 69-year-old said he bought his ticket from Princeton Food Mart on Dr. Donnie H. Jones Boulevard for Wednesday's night drawing.
Eonta claimed his big check on Thursday and after the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $286,091.
"I'm thrilled to death. This will help me considerably," Eonta said.
He said he wants to use the winnings to take care of some bills and possibly buy a new car.
Two other big lottery winners cashed in their winning tickets this week. A Lillington Food Lion employee also won a Cash 5 jackpot after buying a ticket from the grocery store on her day off. A Tarboro woman won $2 million after buying a scratch-off on Friday the 13th.
