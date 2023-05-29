The woman said her lucky numbers are her birthday, her son's birthday and his football jersey number.

Durham man spends $10 bucks on 'Hamilton' and wins $1 million

A Durham man went into the holiday weekend with some extra cash after deciding to buy an NC Education Lottery (NCEL) scratch-off.

Alfred Anthony told lottery officials he spent $10 bucks on a Hamilton ticket and won the top prize--$1 million!

Anthony said he purchased the ticket at the Foust Corner Market on East Center Street in Mebane.

He collected his winnings Friday and chose the lump sum of $600,000. Anthony received $427,503 after state and federal taxes were deducted.

The Hamilton game debuted in September 2022 with four $1 million top prizes. One $1 million prize remains to be claimed, the NCEL said.

