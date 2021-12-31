abc11 troubleshooter

Hitting the gym for 2022? Tips to make sure your money doesn't get a workout

By and Bella Caracta
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how to pick the best fitness plan for your budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's one of the top New Year's resolutions, eating better and getting in shape.

If you plan on hitting the gym in 2022 or joining an online fitness program, here are some tips to make sure you don't lose money and also sign up for the best program that works for you.

Before you sign up for a gym membership or online fitness program, do your research. First, see if you can get a free trial at the gym or online program so you can check out if it fits your exercise needs and will work for you. Be sure to visit when you'd likely be working out to get an idea of how crowded it will be.

RELATED: How to make sure you don't throw away money on your get fit New Year's resolution

Don't feel pressured into signing anything. Nowadays the contracts are online, so make sure you read the terms and conditions before you sign.

Mallory Wojciechowski with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina said, "Always see what the cost will be, especially after that introductory deal expires. Also look and see when will, if you can cancel and what kind of cost might be associated with that and also, is this an automatically renewing contract?"

Also, don't forget to read the reviews and see what others are saying about the gym. It's a financial commitment once you sign up, so you want to make sure you will keep up with the resolution well past the New Year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighncfitnessabc11 troubleshootergymbetter business bureausave money
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
New Wi-Fi device this holiday? Protect yourself from hackers
Ft Bragg soldier waiting for compensation for missed cancer diagnosis
New tool helps you predict how much repairs will cost on used cars
Don't lose your money: How to spot a pet scam
TOP STORIES
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
LATEST: NC shatters single-day case record; long testing lines at PNC
Sam Jones, NCCU legend and NBA Hall of Famer, dies at 88
2 killed in head-on crash on I-87 in Wendell
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
AMBER Alert canceled after missing NC 14-year-old girl found safe
Show More
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
Nearly 600 homes destroyed, about 30,000 evacuated in CO wildfire
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers
Raleigh partygoers 'looking forward' to NYE despite COVID-19 surge
Tesla Model 3 recalled over rear camera connection
More TOP STORIES News