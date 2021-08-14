military

29-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks, officials say

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 21, of Oroville, Calif. (Courtesy of Fort Bragg)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 29-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper was found dead in his barracks Friday, officials said.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, of Oroville, California was pronounced dead upon arrival of emergency medical services.

"The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy," Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wrote in a statement. "We mourn Mikel's passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time."

Army officials said Rubino is survived by his wife Alyssa, his daughter Legacy and his mother Sheila.

Rubino had joined the Army in 2020 and arrived at Fort Bragg just this year. During his time, he served as an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

He was also awarded the National Defence Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

His death remains under investigation.
