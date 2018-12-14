SILENT SAM

UNC Board of Governors 'cannot support' $5.3M plan to house Silent Sam statue on UNC campus

EMBED </>More Videos

The UNC Board of Governors meets Friday and is expected to make a decision on the future of Silent Sam. (Credit: Ana River via Twitter)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The UNC Board of Governors said it "cannot support" the plan put forth by the UNC Board of Trustees to spend $5.3 million to house the now-toppled Confederate monument known as Silent Sam.

The Board of Governors met in closed session for more than three hours Friday, debating what to do with the statue.

Board Chairman Harry Smith cited student safety and the large price tag as reasons the university system decided against supporting the plan. However, Smith did not elaborate on a potential alternative plan for the monument.



He did appoint several members of the board to come up with an alternative plan by Friday, March 15.

The Confederate monument, which was toppled in August, had stood front and center at UNC-Chapel Hill's campus since 1913.

Related: Who is Silent Sam

Protesters arrived outside the UNC System Office Center for School Leadership Development around 8:15 Friday morning.



They carried signs and chanted against white supremacy.

"Where it (Silent Sam) goes is really secondary to the fact that it has no place on campus," Lucy Lewis, UNC alumnus and former employee, said. "This is a public university and it's responsibility is to be a welcoming environment, a safe environment for all of our students, and we call on the Board of Governors and the Board of Trustees to stand by that and get rid of the statue forever."

EMBED More News Videos

Raw interview: Lucy Lewis, UNC alumnus and former employee, calls new proposal for Silent Sam a shrine



The protesters said they disagreed with the Board of Trustees' proposal to move Silent Sam out of public view and into a yet-to-be-built building on campus.

"When they talk about jurisdiction having to be the campus, it doesn't have to be the campus," Lewis explained. "It could be Orange County. It could be North Carolina. When they say we're not going to put it in a museum they're creating an educational center, but really it's about a shrine. It's a museum."

One protester was arrested when they put up a tent over the protesters and refused to move the tent. The tent was protecting the protesters from the rain.



The protest wrapped up around 9 a.m., and some of the protesters said they planned to head to the jail to support their friend who was arrested.

On Dec. 3, UNC's Board of Trustees unveiled a $5.3 million plan to build a history and education center on campus to house the monument.

Many students and faculty members are not happy with the Board of Trustees' plan. More than 100 current and former student-athletes signed a petition calling for the permanent removal of Silent Sam.
Watch: Hundreds gather for Silent Sam protest, temporarily block traffic in Chapel Hill

EMBED More News Videos

A group of protestors against the new plan for Silent Sam gathered in Chapel Hill on Monday night and blocked traffic on Franklin Street.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssilent samconfederate monumentuncstatueracismChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SILENT SAM
More than 100 UNC student-athletes sign petition against Silent Sam
Hundreds gather for Silent Sam protest, temporarily block traffic in Chapel Hill
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
'Restore Silent Sam now' banner flies high in Triangle sky
More silent sam
POLITICS
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Retiring State Rep. Michaux reflects on four decades of public service
More Politics
Top Stories
Man exposes himself in Holly Springs parking lot, police say
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
2 indicted, 34 cleared in Hoke County payroll fraud investigation
Get ready for heavy rain, even flash flooding the next few days
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades
VIDEO: Jewelry theft suspects plows truck into Streets at Southpoint mall
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
Show More
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Bear attacks woman outside Pennsylvania home, drags her 80 yards
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Woman hurt after hitting tree, flipping car into yard of Durham home
More News