Proposed NC bill would allow some marijuana convictions to be expunged

Some convicted drug offenders could get their records expunged under a new bill proposed in North Carolina.

The bill would allow people who were convicted of possession of marijuana, but possessed less than four ounces, to petition the county court to have the conviction expunged from their record.

The fee for the petition would be $100.

The proposed bill would also increase the amount of marijuana a person can legally possess.

It would change the amount a person can possess without being charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor from one half of an ounce to four ounces.

House Bill 994 was proposed by Representative Kelly M. Alexander Jr., a Democrat from Mecklenburg County.
