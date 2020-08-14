Big Weather's Big Recipe: The big sandwich

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are a fan of the old show "Wings," there is a whole episode dedicated to "The big sandwich.".Though, not as large as the one on the show, this one is a crowd-pleaser. It's a recipe from my father-in-law that I make time and time again. I've included some variations at the bottom of the recipe.Preheat Oven: 350 Degrees1 Tube Refrigerated French Bread8 oz. Deli Ham (thinly sliced)2 C Shredded MozzarellaC Shredded CarrotsC Shredded Green Pepper1 T ButterSpray butterPaprikaDill1. Saute carrots and green pepper in 1 T butter until they just get tender. In the video, this took 4 minutes.2. Unroll dough on whatever surface works for you. I do it on the clean kitchen counter. It may stick a little, so you'll have to be patient later. You can also unroll it on a large cookie sheet sprayed with some PAM.3. Place ham across the dough to within 1/2" of edge4. Sprinkle evenly with the carrots and green pepper. Then sprinkle with cheese5. Roll up jelly-roll style, pinching ends, and placing seam side down on the pan (if you are not already using it.)6. Coat with spray butter and sprinkle with a little Paprika. The original recipe calls for dill too. My wife is not a fan (in this recipe) but I put some on the end I'm going to eat.7. With a sharp knife, cut 6-8 slits about an inch apart on the top of loaf8. Bake at 350 for 26-30 minutes until golden brown9. Let it rest for about 10 minutes, then slice and serveI make a variation at the end of my video (in a time-lapse) that substitutes Pepperoni for the ham. Skip the veggies, spread pizza sauce on the dough first. Top with a little garlic salt and Paprika. Makes almost a Stromboli out of it. When my in-laws came to visit, we made a Pastrami and swiss, and some sauerkraut (well-drained) in the middle of the loaf for a German feel. That food'll eat too! Whatever you choose to put in the middle, I hope you like it.Enjoy!