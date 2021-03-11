ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 14, 2021

Durham Rescue Mission
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the Durham Rescue Mission to make some major changes on how it helps the city's homeless population. In January, the Durham Rescue Mission launched a campaign to raise $3.8 million to build a new campus to house up to 66 homeless men.
Easter is also a special time at the Durham Rescue Mission, and that weekend the Mission aims to serve hundreds of meals to all who come to its doors. It also provides children in the community with an Easter basket. However, the Durham Rescue Mission is counting on donations to make that happen.
Women's Heath Awareness 2021
The annual Women's Health Awareness Day held at North Carolina Central University gives women a chance to get a health screening and learn about ways to improve their health, and the health of their families.
This year the wellness conference is going virtual because of the pandemic. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Women's Health Awareness 2021.
Leaders of Tomorrow
Since its inception in 1991, the National MBA Association's Leaders of Tomorrow program has mentored more than 8,000 aspiring leaders. The program is a comprehensive, programmatic approach for providing leadership development to middle and high school students.
This year, Leaders of Tomorrow will be open to more students than ever because of the pandemic, which has forced the program to move to a virtual environment.
