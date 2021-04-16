unc basketball

UNC's Garrison Brooks transferring to Mississippi State

After four years in Chapel Hill, Garrison Brooks will finish his college career closer to home at Mississippi State. (Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks is heading to Mississippi State.

Brooks, who had a subdued senior campaign with the Tar Heels after being named preseason ACC Player of the Year, put his name in the transfer portal a week ago.

He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a Bulldogs uniform.

The move was not unexpected, as Brooks' father, George Brooks, is an assistant head coach at Mississippi State and has been at the school in that capacity since 2011.

Brooks started more than 100 games for the Tar Heels in his four years in Chapel Hill. He originally signed with the Bulldogs as a senior in high school, but then changed his mind and wound up in Chapel Hill.

Brooks joins Walker Kessler and Sterling Manley as departures from UNC. Kessler recently announced he will be playing at Auburn.

The Tar Heels also lost freshman Day'Ron Sharpe, who is headed to the NBA Draft. Yet another big man, Armando Bacot will test the NBA Draft waters but could possibly return to school..

Third big man announces departure from UNC basketball

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillnccollege basketballunc tar heelsunc basketball
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNC BASKETBALL
UVA transfer forward Justin McKoy commits to UNC
UNC's Garrison Brooks enters transfer portal: Sources
TIMELINE: Honoring Roy Williams' legacy with UNC basketball
Former Tar Heel star Danny Green donates $1M to UNC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zillow: 31% of Raleigh homes sold above listing price in December
How North Carolina is already seeing the impact of climate change
Court backlog from COVID devastates North Carolina families
Body found by Fayetteville creek identified as missing man
Motorcyclist killed in collision with cement truck in Wake County
2 transgender women killed in separate shootings at Charlotte hotels: Police
'There is some level of distrust': No county is free of vaccine hesitancy
Show More
Pop-up skating event rolling into Raleigh Convention Center
Video: Durham driver narrowly escapes as tree crashes into road
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Police kill man who opened fire outside San Antonio airport
Local RV industry booms during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News